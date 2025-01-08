Is FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) the Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy for 2025?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy for 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) stands against the other quantum computing stocks.

Quantum computing is a revolutionary technology that integrates quantum physics properties into a computer. This technology has the potential to revolutionize industries by solving complex issues at a rapid pace as compared to traditional computing methods. Notably, businesses across sectors, such as finance, healthcare, and transportation, continue to explore several benefits of quantum computing in a bid to have a competitive edge and fuel innovation.

Trends To Watch Out For in 2025

Heading into 2025, government aid, strategic initiatives, and legislative support for research are some of the key trends likely to fuel growth. In July 2024, US Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet highlighted the Department of Commerce’s announcement that Colorado’s Elevate Quantum was given $40.5 million in federal funding to build the nation’s leading quantum ecosystem.

Hickenlooper added that Colorado is regarded as the Silicon Valley of the quantum era, and Elevate Quantum is expected to lead. Hickenlooper went on to say that Quantum is well-placed to revolutionize medical drug discovery, supercharge AI, strengthen US cybersecurity, and support the transition to clean energy.

Also, in late November 2024, The Senate advanced the Department of Energy (DOE) Quantum Leadership Act of 2024, proposing $2.5 billion over 5 years to fuel US quantum R&D. Notably, the bipartisan bill emphasizes quantum networking, domestic manufacturing, and public-private partnerships to ramp up quantum innovation.

Industries Likely to Benefit

The Wall Street Journal reported that quantum computers possess the potential to reduce global carbon emissions by 7 gigatons by 2035 and 150 gigatons by the upcoming 30 years, while adding up to $1.3 trillion in value to key transition industries, as per McKinsey. The rapid computational power it promises is expected to revolutionize batteries for electrification, transform carbon-heavy industrial operations, establish cleaner methods for agriculture, and help reimagine fuel’s future.

Grand View Research highlighted that the growth in the quantum computing market in the US should be driven by higher government and private sector investment in quantum technologies. This growth is likely to stem from the potential of quantum computing to revolutionize industries including materials science, drug discovery, and finance.

