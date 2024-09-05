Advertisement
Former Visa CEO joins General Motors' board of directors

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Goldman Sachs CEO Solomon and VISA former chairman and CEO Kelly attend the Boston College Chief Executives Club luncheon, in Boston

(Reuters) - General Motors said on Thursday Alfred Kelly, Jr., former chairman and CEO of Visa, has joined its board of directors.

Kelly served as Visa's chief executive officer from 2016 to 2023 and retired from its board in February 2024.

"Al Kelly's incredible financial, tech, and consumer insights are a great complement to GM's board as we unlock new growth opportunities in electric vehicles, autonomous technology, and software and services," said Mary Barra, GM's chair and CEO.

Including Kelly, General Motors' board now has 13 directors, 12 of whom are independent.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)