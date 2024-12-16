Former TV host Carlos Watson gets nearly 10 years in prison in case about failed startup Ozy Media

NEW YORK (AP) — Former talk show host Carlos Watson was sentenced Monday to nearly 10 years in prison in a federal financial conspiracy case that cast his once-buzzy Ozy Media as an extreme of fake-it-'til-you-make-it startup culture.

So extreme that another Ozy executive impersonated a YouTube executive to hype Ozy to investment bankers — while Watson coached him, prosecutors said.

Watson, 55, and the now-defunct company were found guilty last summer of charges including wire fraud conspiracy. He has denied the allegations and plans to appeal.

“I loved what we built with Ozy,” he said in court Monday, initially addressing supporters in the audience before the judge suggested he turn around. Watson told the judge he was a target of “selective prosecution” as a Black entrepreneur in Silicon Valley, where African American executives have been disproportionately few, and called the case “a modern lynching.”

“I made mistakes. I'm very, very sorry that people are hurt, myself included,” he said, but “I don't think it's fair.”

Watson, who faced a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison and potentially as much as 37 years, remains free for now on $3 million bond. He is to surrender to prison in the coming months.

Prosecutors accused the former cable news commentator and host of playing a leading role in a scheme to deceive Ozy investors and lenders by inflating revenue numbers, touting deals and offers that were nonexistent or not finalized, and flashing other false indications of Ozy's success.

Watson even listened in and texted talking points while his co-founder posed as a YouTube executive to praise Ozy on a phone call with potential investors, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Eric Komitee said Monday that the “quantum of dishonesty in this case is exceptional.”

“Your internal apparatus for separating truth from fiction became badly miscalibrated," he told Watson in sentencing him.

During the trial, the defense blamed any misrepresentations on others, particularly co-founder Samir Rao and former Ozy chief of staff Suzee Han. She and Rao pleaded guilty, are awaiting sentencing and testified against Watson.

Watson portrayed himself as a founder who put everything he had into his company, saying that he took an average salary around $51,000 from Ozy in its final years, has triple-mortgaged his home and drives a 15-year-old car.

Ozy, founded in 2012, was styled as a hub of news and culture for millennials with a global outlook.

Watson boasted an impressive resume: degrees from Harvard University and Stanford Law School, a stint on Wall Street, on-air gigs at CNN and MSNBC, and entrepreneurial chops. Ozy Media was his second startup, coming a decade after he sold a test-prep company that he had founded while in his 20s.

