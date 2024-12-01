Former Tesco boss wants to send power from Morocco to Great Britain using subsea cable

Morocco’s perennial sunshine and healthy wind speeds could provide Britain with a reliable source of energy. Photograph: Imane Djamil/Reuters

In the south-west of Morocco, a sprawl of wind and solar farms stretching across an area the size of Greater London could soon generate the green electricity powering more than 9m British homes.

This is the unflinching vision of Sir Dave Lewis, the former Tesco boss who is hoping to build the world’s longest subsea power cable in order to harness north Africa’s renewable energy sources and power Britain’s clean energy agenda.

If built, a 4,000km cable buried in trenches along the seabed would carry up to 8% of Great Britain’s electricity from renewable energy and battery projects in Morocco’s Tantan province to the Devon coast in under a second.

Combined with Morocco’s perennial sunshine and consistently healthy wind speeds, the project could in theory provide Britain with a predictable and reliable source of renewable energy for about 19 hours a day all year round.

It is an audacious endeavour on which Lewis is willing to stake his reputation. “When people first get to know what we’re doing they say we’re crazy. Then we explain, and they go along this curve until they get to the point where they’re asking ‘Hey, why don’t we do this? Why don’t we already do this?’” he says.

Lewis took up the job of executive chairman at Xlinks, the company behind the plans, in 2020 after carrying out a five-year rescue plan to bring Britain’s biggest retailer back from the brink of collapse. As he prepared to leave the supermarket chain in a “position of strength” he began to look for opportunities to play a role in tackling the climate crisis.

“It would have been very easy to stay at Tesco because in many ways the hard work had already been done. But I do worry about climate change, and I do think we have to do something about it,” he says.

Since then he has been in talks with six energy secretaries over the last four years in the hopes of clinching a deal that would allow the UK-Morocco project to start up by the end of the decade.

The near-constrant stream of clean electricity could begin supplying the energy grid by 2030, he says, in time to power the government’s goal of creating a clean energy system by the end of the decade and meet its new ambition to cut the UK’s carbon emissions by 81% compared with 1990 levels by 2035.

Lewis’s easy confidence in the project, and what it could mean both for the UK and for the Moroccan economy, has not translated into a speedy process of engagement with government officials. It has been more than a year since the government designated Xlinks a project of national significance but Lewis is still waiting for a green light.

