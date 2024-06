Former OpenAI chief scientist to start a new AI company

Ilya Sutskever, co-Founder and Chief Scientist of OpenAI speaks during a talk at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv

(Reuters) - ChatGPT maker OpenAI's co-founder and former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever said on Wednesday that he was starting a new artificial intelligence company.

The company is focused on creating a safe AI environment at a time when some of the biggest tech companies are looking to dominate the generative AI boom.

The company is called Safe Superintelligence and is described on its website as an American firm with offices in Palo Alto and Tel Aviv. Sutskever made the announcement revealing that he was starting the company in a post on X.

"Our singular focus means no distraction by management overhead or product cycles, and our business model means safety, security, and progress are all insulated from short-term commercial pressures," the post says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sutskever is joined as by former OpenAI researcher Daniel Levy and Daniel Gross, co-founder of Cue and a former AI lead at Apple as co-founders of Safe Superintelligence.

Sutskever left Microsoft-backed OpenAI in May after playing a key role in CEO Sam Altman's dramatic firing and rehiring in November last year. Sutskever was removed from the company's board after Altman returned.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Marguerita Choy)