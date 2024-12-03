Former Meta exec says the company's failed crypto project was '100% a political kill' by regulators

David Marcus, the former Meta exec in charge of the company's Libra cryptocurrency project, said regulators essentially killed the effort. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

An ex-Meta exec in charge of the company's crypto Libra, later renamed Diem, says its shutdown was political.

David Marcus reflected on the project's demise in a social media post titled "How Libra Was Killed."

Diem Association sold its assets to crypto-focused bank Silvergate in January 2022 for $182 million.

Meta's former head of its Libra project says roadblocks from regulators effectively shut down the company's cryptocurrency effort — and the way he sees it, it was "100% a political kill."

Libra was a stablecoin digital currency project announced by Facebook in 2019 to provide financial services to billions of "unbanked" people around the world.

A nonprofit Libra Foundation was formed by Meta to govern it, which drew participation from major companies like Mastercard, PayPal, Uber, and Spotify.

The effort quickly drew scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators, leading many of the companies to back out.

David Marcus, the onetime Meta exec previously in charge of Libra, said on X that his testimony before both the Senate Banking Committee and the House Financial Services Committee in 2019 was "the starting point of two years of nonstop work and changes to appease lawmakers and regulators."

Marcus said that by the spring of 2021, Meta "had addressed every last possible regulatory concern" regarding Libra, which was later renamed Diem. Among those were "serious concerns regarding privacy, money laundering, consumer protection, and financial stability," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in the 2019 House Financial Services Committee hearing in which Marcus testified.

"The story, as I heard it, is that Jay Powell was told by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at one of their biweekly meetings that allowing this project to move forward was 'political suicide,' and she would not have his back if he let it happen," Marcus said on X.

Marcus said that he "wasn't in the room when this conversation happened" and the purported exchange meant that "effectively, this was the moment Libra was killed."

