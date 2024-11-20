Former Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai begins to testify in his national security trial

HONG KONG (AP) — Former Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai testified he met with then-Vice President Mike Pence and then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during Hong Kong’s anti-government protests in 2019 but told the court at his landmark national security trial Wednesday that he did not ask the U.S. officials to take action.

Lai, founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily pro-democracy newspaper, was arrested in 2020 in the crackdown that followed the protests. He is accused of colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiring with others to issue seditious publications. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

He testified about his meetings with U.S. officials and gave details about his alleged overseas political connections with people in the U.S., Britain and Taiwan, including ex-Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and Hong Kong’s last British governor, Chris Patten.

But the media tycoon who also describes himself as a businessman and social activist said he never tried to influence foreign policy on Hong Kong or China through the people he met overseas or ask them to take action against them.

Lai’s case is widely seen as a measure of press freedom and judicial independence in the Asian financial hub.

Lai testified in English that he asked Pence to voice his support for Hong Kong but not for the U.S. government to take any action, saying, “It’s beyond me.”

During the same trip to the U.S., Lai also met with Pompeo and discussed the situation in Hong Kong with him, noting it was a similar conversation to the one he had with Pence, he testified.

When Lai’s lawyer, Steven Kwan, asked him whether he had requested the U.S. to do something, Lai said not to do something but “to say something.”

Beijing promised to retain the former British colony’s civil liberties for 50 years when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. But critics say that promise has become threadbare under the rubric of maintaining national security.

Authorities have used a Beijing-imposed national security law to prosecute many of Hong Kong’s leading activists, including Lai and 45 democracy advocates who were sentenced to several years in prison on Tuesday. Other pro-democracy figures were forced into self-exile or silenced. Dozens of civil society groups have disbanded under the threat of the law.

Beijing and Hong Kong governments insist that the law restored stability to the city following the 2019 protests.

Prosecutors have alleged that Lai asked foreign countries, especially the United States, to take actions against Beijing “under the guise of fighting for freedom and democracy.”

