Advertisement
Canada markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,847.74
    -3.43 (-0.02%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,575.77
    -12.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • DOW

    41,157.18
    -40.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7304
    -0.0005 (-0.07%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    82.33
    -0.52 (-0.63%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    87,277.43
    -1,750.21 (-1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,329.68
    +0.18 (+0.01%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,471.20
    +11.30 (+0.46%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,242.19
    +2.52 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1690
    +0.0230 (+0.55%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,917.40
    -79.53 (-0.44%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.57
    +0.09 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,218.62
    +31.16 (+0.38%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    40,126.35
    -971.34 (-2.36%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6691
    +0.0012 (+0.18%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS WOBBLE DAY AFTER TECH ROUT; TSMC EARNINGS SHINE

The Taiwanese chip giant beat on profit with a 36% jump and raised its 2024 sales outlook

Former head of Manitoba health body got $603,000 the year of his departure

The Canadian Press
·1 min read
The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The former head of Manitoba's provincial health authority received $603,000 last year — the year in which he left the organization.

Disclosure documents at Shared Health show former chief executive officer Adam Topp received total compensation that was $273,000 more than the previous year.

Topp resigned four months into last year and is now a partner in a health-care management consulting firm.

The total compensation amounts revealed by Shared Health include unpaid vacation, severance payments, salaries and other items, and no breakdown is provided.

The documents show Topp was not at the head of Shared Health's compensation list.

A dozen pathologists took in more, with one receiving $904,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press