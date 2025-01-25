Former trade rep says Alberta undermined Canada as Trump warns of failed-state status

OTTAWA — Ottawa's former chief trade negotiator Steve Verheul says Alberta is undermining Canada's attempts to prevent the U.S. from levying damaging tariffs — a measure U.S. President Donald Trump has said could drive Canada into "failed state" status.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rallied most of the premiers to agree that all sectors of the Canadian economy could be deployed to fight back against Trump's plan to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all imports from Canada.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith disagrees. She has said that Canada should not threaten the U.S. with retaliatory tariffs or cutting off energy exports, and should focus instead on finding common ground.

Earlier this week, Verheul attributed Canada's successful renegotiation of NAFTA during Trump's first presidency — which culminated in the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) — in part to the coherent message coming from the provinces, industry and Ottawa.

"When they all briefed up, the messages were the same and it was much easier to do it that way," he told the Toronto-based Empire Club on Tuesday.

"There is a very strong sense of unity among all of the premiers at this point — with the one exception of Alberta."

Verheul said that Canada's leaders must try to get Alberta's government "on board too. Because the fact that Alberta has gone in a different direction through these last few weeks has significantly undermined Canada's position."

For now, Canada is in "damage control" mode, he said.

Smith's office said Friday that Trudeau and the premiers are shifting their messaging after Wednesday's virtual meeting to focus more on collaboration with the U.S. to meet the goals outlined by Trump on energy and border security.

"Thankfully, we've all agreed to take a new approach," said part of a media statement from Smith's office - which later clarified the message.

"Thankfully, a consensus is emerging to take a new approach and to prioritize the things that unite us – rather than divide us," said the updated message.

“From the beginning, there was a consensus among first ministers not to negotiate this in public."

On Wednesday, a day after Verheul's remarks and as the premiers met virtually with Trudeau, two other premiers pushed back on the federal position on tariffs.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said Wednesday he had "an issue with" putting tariffs on energy exports. That same day, Quebec Premier François Legault suggested such measures should be deployed only with the provinces' consent.

Story Continues