Former Abercrombie & Fitch boss arrested on sex trafficking charges

The former boss of fashion giant Abercrombie & Fitch and his British partner have been arrested and face sex trafficking charges.

Ex-chief executive Mike Jeffries, his partner Matthew Smith and a third man, Jim Jacobson, were arrested on Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, New York.

The trio were arrested following allegations that they sexually abused young men at parties in the United States and other countries.

Lawyers for both Mr Jeffries and Mr Smith have previously “vehemently denied” any wrongdoing.

Brad Edwards, a partner at law firm Edwards Henderson, who represents some alleged victims in the case, and previously filed a civil case against Mr Jeffries and Mr Smith, said: “Our firm represents all of the victims in the class action case we filed on their behalf.”

He added: “This arrest is a huge step on the path to justice for the many young men who were exploited and abused by Jeffries and Smith, who used Abercrombie to pull off one of the most organised sex trafficking operations in United States history.”

Breon Peace, the US attorney for the Eastern District of New York, told a press conference in New York: “We’re here today to announce the arrest and charging of three defendants, former chief executive of Abercrombie & Fitch, Michael Jeffries, Matthew Smith and James Jacobson on charges of sex trafficking and engaging in interstate prostitution.”

He added: “Powerful individuals for too long have trafficked and abused for their own sexual pleasure young people with few resources and a dream. The dream of securing a successful career in fashion or entertainment.

“To anyone who thinks they can exploit and coerce others by using the so-called casting couch system, this case should serve as a warning – prepare to trade that couch for a bed in federal prison.”

Men were selected and flown to Mr Jeffries and Mr Smith’s home or to hotels in England, France, Italy, Morocco and St Barts, “for the purpose of attending events to engage in commercial sex”, Mr Peace said.

Mr Peace said Mr Jeffries used his “power, his wealth and his influence to traffic men for his own sexual pleasure and that of his romantic partner, Matthew Smith”.

He added: “The charging documents describe in graphic and disturbing detail the violent and exploitative acts these defendants perpetrated, for which they will now face justice in a court here in the Eastern District of New York.

“So, here’s what’s alleged in the indictment, Jeffries and Smith employed James Jacobson to act as a recruiter to find men. Jacobson engaged in ‘try-outs’ with men across the world, where he would typically pay them to engage in sex acts.”

