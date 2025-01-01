Forget oil and metals. Cocoa was the top commodity of 2024 as poor weather sent prices soaring.

Cocoa beans are pictured in Ghana's eastern cocoa town of Akim Akooko Thomson Reuters

Cocoa was the top-performing commodity of 2024.

The price of the bean surged as headwinds battered key producers.

Prices are likely to stay high into 2025, analysts at ING said.

Cocoa closed out 2024 ahead of every major commodity, after a year of poor weather and weak harvests sparked a triple-digit gain for the bean.

Cocoa gained about 172% in the past year, briefly reaching a record of nearly $13,000 per metric ton on the international exchange in December.

Prices have appreciated dramatically as leading cocoa-producing countries, such as Ghana and the Ivory Coast, have been battered by crop failures. Bean disease, floods, and falling pay for farmers all contributed to a worsening supply crunch.

According to ING, global cocoa stocks have dropped to their lowest levels in over a decade. Though the firm expects supply prospects to improve slightly in 2025, weather risks will continue to cloud the market in the new year.

"Not only are prices likely to remain historically elevated due to uncertainty over the West African crop outlook and tight stocks, but prices need to stay high to keep a lid on demand," ING said.

Meanwhile, drought conditions have damaged hope for strong coffee output in Brazil, driving the price of arabica beans to a forty-year high. The commodity rose 67% in 2024.

Coal was the worst commodity performer last year, mainly due to slower growth in China's economy. Demand for bulk metals also suffered as the second-largest economy continued to navigate a property crisis and weak consumer demand.

Oil meanwhile, ended the year with a loss. Brent crude, the international benchmark, finished 2024 at $74.64 a barrel, down about 3%.

Read the original article on Business Insider