Advertisement
Canada markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,259.17
    -49.73 (-0.22%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,221.42
    -1.26 (-0.02%)
     

  • DOW

    39,431.51
    -81.29 (-0.21%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7330
    +0.0012 (+0.16%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.60
    -0.52 (-0.66%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    84,031.89
    -1,817.98 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,270.09
    -21.31 (-1.65%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,354.60
    +11.60 (+0.50%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,062.12
    +2.34 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4890
    +0.0080 (+0.18%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,274.25
    -21.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.74
    +0.14 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,444.37
    +29.38 (+0.35%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,356.06
    +176.60 (+0.46%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6780
    +0.0002 (+0.03%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCK FUTURES IN U.S. CPI COUNTDOWN AS MEME RALLY RETURNS

Pop in meme darlings dominated the previous session, with GameStop and AMC up over 70%

FOREX-Dollar slips after unexpected rise in US producer prices

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds detail)

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) -

The dollar was slightly lower on Monday after an initial jump following an unexpected increase in U.S. producer prices in April that indicated inflation remained elevated early in the second quarter.

The producer price index for final demand rose 0.5% last month after falling by a downwardly revised 0.1% in March, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was down 0.05% at 105.12. The euro was up 0.14% against the dollar at 1.080. The dollar strengthened against the yen, up 0.23% at 156.60.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Andrew Heavens)