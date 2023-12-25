Foreign shareholders suspend participation in Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project - Kommersant

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Foreign shareholders suspended participation in the Arctic LNG 2 project due to sanctions, renouncing their responsibilities for financing and for offtake contracts for the new Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant, the daily Kommersant reported on Monday.

China's state oil majors CNOOC Ltd and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) each have a 10% stake in the project, which is controlled by Novatek, Russia's largest LNG producer and owner of a 60% stake in the project.

Kommersant said both Chinese companies, together with France's TotalEnergies and a consortium of Japan's Mitsui and Co and JOGMEC - which also have a 10% stake each - declared force majeure on participation in the project.

The move means that for now Arctic LNG 2 will be forced to sell gas on the spot market, Kommersant reported. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Edmund Klamann)