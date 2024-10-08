Foreign mutual funds and ETFs sold $5B in Canadian energy stocks amid oil volatility: CIBC

The price of oil has been volatile so far in 2024. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File) (AP Third Party)

Foreign mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) sold about $5 billion worth of Canadian oil and gas stocks in the first half of 2024, say researchers at CIBC Capital Markets.

Their analysis spans December 2023 to June 2024, a period where the price of U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) rose above US$86 per barrel before dipping into the US$70 range. Oil produced in Canada typically sells at a discount to the price of WTI.

“The extent of selling of Canadian energy stocks raises the question of whether this was a capitulation on Canadian energy stocks, or a broader decision by international [mutual funds] and ETFs to sell fossil fuel stocks,” CIBC analyst Ian de Verteuil wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

He adds that sales of Canadian energy stocks by foreign mutual funds and ETFs in the first half of 2024 were “materially larger” than sales of other global energy stocks, at three to five times the size.

“It is unclear what caused this, but possible factors include egress challenges, government policy, and changing relative valuation,” de Verteuil added.

According to his analysis, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO)(CNQ) shares accounted for $2.8 billion worth of the sales, followed by TC Energy (TRP.TO)(TRP) at $1.2 billion, and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO)(CVE) at $721 million. Enbridge (ENB.TO)(ENB), Suncor Energy (SU.TO)(SU), and Tourmaline Oil (TOU.TO) shares also saw smaller sales.

“As Canadian Natural Resources was the single biggest Canadian holding in dollar terms . . . seeing it as one of the more active securities traded is unsurprising. However, the scale and direction of the sale are noteworthy. It was the single largest net sell, and twice as large as the second-biggest dollar position sold,” de Verteuil wrote.

Meanwhile, the foreign funds included in his analysis were found to have purchased shares of Imperial Oil (IMO.TO)(IMO) and Pembina Pipeline (PPL.TO)(PBA), as well as Canadian uranium miner Cameco (CCO.TO)(CCJ).

Looking beyond the energy sector, de Verteuil found that foreign mutual funds and ETFs grew their overall share of Canadian equities from December 2023 to June 2024. He says these entities now make up three per cent of the float capitalization of the S&P/TSX Composite Index (^GSPTSE), a slightly bigger share than the domestic Canadian ETF industry.

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

