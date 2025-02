(Reuters) - Ford's January sales in the U.S. fell 6.3% owing to lower demand for its internal combustion (ICE) vehicles, the company said on Monday.

The automaker sold a total of 142,944 units - including ICE and electrified vehicles - in January, compared to the 152,617 it sold a year ago.

Sales of its electrified vehicles, which include both electric and hybrid vehicles, rose about 20% to 18,961 units.

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)