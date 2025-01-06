Ford, Tesla, GEM among nearly 400,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including notices for more than 295,000 Ford heavy-duty pickup trucks for a fuel pump issue.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what you need to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4.

Altec Industries recall on pickup chassis over front axle defect

Altec Industries, Inc. is recalling 82 of its 2017-2024 Ford E350 van chassis equipped with AT200A devices because the units have a Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) of 4,050 and 4,200 pounds and may fail at high loads due to a defect in the front axle. This instability could cause a risk of injury, according to a NHTSA report.

Ford dealers will install front springs, insulators, and nuts free of charge. Additionally, a new label will be provided to indicate the upgraded gross axle weight rating. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Feb. 14. Owners may contact Altec customer service at 1-877-462-5832. Altec's number for this recall is CSN-3206.

Affected chassis (82):

2017-2024 Altec AT200A

GEM electric vehicle recall for ball joint issue

GEM is recalling 243 of its 2024-2025 e2, e4, e6, and eLXD electric vehicles because the mounting screws between the ball joint and the hub strut may have been improperly tightened, resulting in ball joint separation from the wheel. Ball joint separation can cause a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash, according to a NHTSA report.

Dealers will tighten the mounting screws free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Jan. 15. Owners may contact GEM customer service at 1-800-688-8680.Vehicles affected (243):

2024-2025 GEM E2

2024-2025 GEM E4

2024-2025 GEM E6

2024-2025 GEM ELXD

Tesla recall for airbag replacement

Tesla is recalling 294 of its 2024-2025 Model S and Model X vehicles because the driver's airbag could tear during deployment and not adequately protect an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury, the company said in a NHTSA report.Tesla service will replace the airbag assembly free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Feb. 21. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-24-20-001.

