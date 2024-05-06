Ford Motor Co's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Ford Motor Co's Dividends

Ford Motor Co(NYSE:F) recently announced a dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on 2024-06-03, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-07. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Ford Motor Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Ford Motor Co Do?

Ford Motor Co manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 11% share in the U.K., and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the U.S. made up about 66% of 2023 total company revenue. Ford has about 177,000 employees, including about 59,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

A Glimpse at Ford Motor Co's Dividend History

Ford Motor Co has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2012. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Ford Motor Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Ford Motor Co currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.83% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.83%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Ford Motor Co's annual dividend growth rate was 58.70%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -2.70% per year. And over the past decade, Ford Motor Co's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -5.40%.

Based on Ford Motor Co's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Ford Motor Co stock as of today is approximately 4.21%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Ford Motor Co's dividend payout ratio is 0.32.

Ford Motor Co's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Ford Motor Co's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 8 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Ford Motor Co's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Ford Motor Co's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Ford Motor Co's revenue has increased by approximately 10.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 54.55% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Ford Motor Co's earnings increased by approximately 77.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 91.2% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 15.70%, which outperforms approximately 69.23% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering Ford Motor Co's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, manageable payout ratio, and solid profitability and growth metrics, the company appears well-positioned to continue its dividend payouts. Investors seeking to diversify their portfolios with a stock offering both growth potential and a steady dividend income might find Ford Motor Co an attractive option. What strategies will you employ to capitalize on Ford Motor Co's dividend prospects?

