Is Ford Motor Company (F) the Best Affordable Stock To Buy Right Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Affordable Stocks To Buy Right Now. In this article, we will look at where Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) ranks among the best affordable stocks to buy right now.

The stock market appears to be at a turning point. While major indexes are still hovering near record levels, there’s been increased volatility this earnings season. Stocks tied to artificial intelligence and semiconductors, once investor darlings, have seen significant sell-offs. With the approaching presidential election, and shifting Federal Reserve policies, uncertainty might be the central theme this autumn.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, a key report from the Labor Department, revealed that job openings dropped to 7.67 million in July, a decrease of 237,000 from June’s revised figure and the lowest since January 2021. This decline reduced the ratio of job openings per available worker to just under 1.1, a significant drop from its peak of over 2-to-1 in early 2022. The data is expected to support the Federal Reserve’s anticipated move to begin lowering interest rates at their upcoming September 17-18 meeting.

Michael Yoshikami, CEO of Destination Wealth Management, believes the U.S. Federal Reserve could make a significant 50 basis point rate cut without unsettling the markets. His comments align with Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz, who recently suggested the Fed should consider a half-point cut, arguing that the central bank’s prior tightening moves were excessive. While Yoshikami acknowledged that such a large cut might fuel recession fears, he emphasized that concerns are exaggerated. He also noted that the recent market sell-off, which marked the S&P 500’s worst week since March 2023, followed a period of “massive profits” in the prior month. Despite a turbulent start, August saw gains across major indexes, and September is typically a slower trading period.

Thanos Papasavvas, founder and chief investment officer of ABP Invest, acknowledged growing concerns about a potential economic downturn. ABP recently raised its recession probability for the U.S. to 30%, up from 25% in June, though Papasavvas described the risk as “relatively contained.” He emphasized that key economic indicators, such as manufacturing and unemployment rates, remain “resilient.”

Story continues

On another front, U.S. factories continued to experience a slowdown in August, raising concerns about the direction of the economy. The Institute for Supply Management’s monthly survey of purchasing managers showed that only 47.2% reported growth for the month, falling below the 50% threshold that signals expansion. Although this was slightly higher than July’s 46.8%, it missed the Dow Jones consensus estimate of 47.9%.

Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee stated:

“While still in contraction territory, U.S. manufacturing activity contracted slower compared to last month. Demand continues to be weak, output declined, and inputs stayed accommodative.”

Despite the index indicating contraction in manufacturing, Fiore noted that a reading above 42.5% typically suggests overall economic expansion. Last month’s weaker-than-expected report triggered a sharp market downturn, leading to an 8.5% drop in the S&P 500 before a partial recovery. Following the latest ISM data release on September 3, stocks continued to fall, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 500 points.

Our Methodology

To create our list of the best affordable stocks to buy, we used stock screeners to identify undervalued stocks with forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios below 15 as of September 16, all of which are also favored by analysts. This selection is based on the popularity of these stocks among the 912 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey. The list is arranged in ascending order, according to the number of hedge funds holding each stock.

At Insider Monkey, we are obsessed with the stocks that hedge funds pile into. The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Forward P/E Ratio as of September 16: 5.59

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 52

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is a global leader in the automotive industry, producing a range of commercial and luxury vehicles under the Ford and Lincoln brands. The company’s strong cash position and affordable share price has made it a popular choice among investors. By the end of the second quarter, its robust balance sheet included nearly $27 billion in cash and around $45 billion in total liquidity.

Citi recently reaffirmed its buy rating and maintained a $17 price target for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), following updates on the company’s electric vehicle (EV) plans. Notably, Ford canceled a three-row EV SUV originally slated for 2027, which had been projected to account for 58,000 units in 2028, or about 8% of Ford’s total North American EV production. Additionally, the automaker announced that the first EV from its California-based skunkworks team will be a mid-size pickup truck, now expected to launch in 2027. This is slightly delayed from S&P’s earlier forecast of a late-2026 production start for the Maverick EV, but aligns with broader expectations for Ford’s new EV lineup rollout starting in 2027. These changes indicate the company’s focus on capital discipline and suggest potential for reducing near-term losses in its Model-e segment.

On August 21, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) CFO John Lawler stated that the company’s future capital expenditures will shift, reducing the portion allocated to all-electric vehicles from 40% to 30%, though no specific timeline was provided. This is a significant shift from the automaker’s 2021 plan to invest over $30 billion in EVs through 2025. The adjustment also reflects industry-wide trends of slower-than-expected EV adoption and challenges automakers face in achieving profitability with these vehicles.

Overall F ranks 7th on our list of the best affordable stocks to buy. While we recognize the potential of F as an investment, we believe certain deeply undervalued AI stocks offer greater prospects for higher returns in a shorter period. If you’re seeking an AI stock with even more promise than F and trading at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: $30 Trillion Opportunity: 15 Best Humanoid Robot Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley and Jim Cramer Says NVIDIA ‘Has Become A Wasteland’.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published on Insider Monkey.