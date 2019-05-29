Ford GT Gets Special Racing Liveries That Celebrate Legendary Wins at Le Mans

From Car and Driver

The Ford GT will wear these four special liveries that celebrate the company's legendary wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The 2019 Le Mans 24 Hours will be the final time the current factory Ford GT team, Ford Chip Ganassi Racing, races at Le Mans.

These four liveries take design cues from historic finishes at the famed event.

The Ford GT has a storied history at the Le Mans 24 Hours, and Ford is celebrating the most memorable finishes with a set of special liveries that will be worn during this year's race. The 2019 Le Mans 24 Hours will also be the final time the current factory Ford GT team races at the iconic event.

A commemorative livery will adorn each of the four GTs that are part of Ford Chip Ganassi Racing, the factory race team. Each design was inspired by a signature win at Le Mans, with the most recent victory coming at the 2016 race. That same red, white, and blue color scheme will be be worn this year by the #68 Ford GT.

While the Blue Oval's first-place victory in 2016 was notable because it marked an impressive return to Le Mans for Ford, that race also happened to be the 50th anniversary of the legendary 1-2-3 finish at the 1966 Le Mans. The first of those cars is represented today by the #66 Ford GT, which has a black livery that mimics the original Ford GT40 driven by Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon. The car that finished second in the 1966 race is now honored by the #69 Ford GT.

The year after Ford's emasculating beatdown of archrival Ferrari, it took first place again at the 1967 Le Mans with Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt behind the wheel. That car is celebrated today by the #67 Ford GT that wears a red and white color scheme reminiscent of Gurney and Foyt's GT40.