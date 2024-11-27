Ford: Give drivers tax breaks or we’ll miss electric car targets

Ford

Drivers must be given tax breaks to encourage uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) or carmakers will miss “stringent” net zero targets, the boss of Ford UK has warned.

Lisa Brankin, chairman and managing director of Ford UK, said demand for EVs was well below the level used by the Government to set its zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate targets.

It comes after Jonathan Reynolds, the Business Secretary, confirmed on Tuesday night that the Government would review the rules after multiple warnings from carmakers that they were jeopardising the future of the industry.

But Ms Brankin said manufacturers including Ford have invested heavily in EV production and that rather than watering down the rules the Government should subsidise tax breaks like those offered to people through company car schemes.

Miss Brankin BBC Radio Four’s Today Programme: “The real issue that we’re facing is that customer demand isn’t at the same level as the government mandate.

“We’re not seeing customers coming and wanting to buy electric vehicles, either cars or vans. We have repeatedly said that we support the Government’s trajectory and we support the ambition the Government has set out. It’s just that there isn’t customer demand.

“The one thing that we really need from the Government is government-backed incentives to urgently boost the uptake of electric vehicles, because without demand, the mandate just just doesn’t work.”

The company car sector, which does benefit from tax perks on EVs, shows how government policy can boost uptake, Ms Brankin said.

She added: “With that incentive, company car drivers are actually making the switch to electric well ahead of the trajectory.”

If the Government is not willing to give drivers incentives to buy EVs, the alternative is scrapping or delaying the targets, but this would threaten the Government’s commitments to get to net zero carbon commissions by 2050, Ms Brankin said.

She said: “The really important thing is that the consultation is fast, and that the Government acts quickly as a result of it.

“We need to make it work to deliver the CO2 target and also to deliver on the investment that we have made.”

Ford has been spending heavily on EV production, investing $2bn (£1.6bn) in the sector in Cologne and investing more than £350m in electrification in the UK, she added.

Under the ZEV rules, car companies will be hit with fines if they do not ensure that 22pc of their sales come from EVs this year, a number that will rise to 80pc in 2030.

On Tuesday Vauxhall announced it is planning to close its Luton factory after nearly 120 years, putting 1,100 jobs at risk, a move which its owner Stellantis said was made “in the context of the ZEV mandate”.

Story Continues