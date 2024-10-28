Force food firms to disclose products’ health ratings, industry boss urges

Food firms should be forced to reveal how healthy or unhealthy their products are, to help people consume a better diet, an industry boss has said.

Ministers should compel companies to publish an annual report so consumers can see how much of their sales is made up of dishes that contain too much fat, salt and sugar, Stéfan Descheemaeker also said.

Descheemaeker is the chief executive of Nomad Foods, which owns popular brands such as Birds Eye fish fingers, Findus frozen foods and Goodfella’s pizzas.

He told the Guardian that mandatory publication of what proportion of each firm’s sales count as healthy or unhealthy under government guidelines would kickstart a “nutrition arms race” in which manufacturers would vie with each other to make their products better for health.

He also urged Wes Streeting, the health secretary, to ensure that all tins and packets of foodstuffs carry traffic light-style labels. This would also help tackle the obesity crisis because it would encourage people to choose more nutritious foods and shun less healthy options, he said.

And he threw his weight behind growing calls – backed by the House of Lords and the Labour-friendly Institute for Public Policy Research thinktank – for a new tax on products containing excessive amounts of salt or sugar.

His comments underline what one diet campaigner called the “quiet revolution” going on in the industry in its views on how best to tackle the UK’s addiction to unhealthy food. More and more manufacturers want the government to now order the sector to improve its behaviour, rather than relying on voluntary agreements as the Conservatives did during their 14 years in power.

“We support measures requiring companies to publish data. We believe that requiring all food companies to do this would drive a nutrition arms race, kickstarting an industry-wide reformulation drive, ultimately increasing the production, sale and consumption of tasty, healthy food,” Descheemaeker said in an interview.

For the last seven years Nomad has published figures showing the percentage of its net sales that are deemed healthy under the government’s nutrient profiling model of judging which products contain the right or wrong amounts of fat, salt and sugar. It was now at 93.3% overall healthy, he said, according to the official high in fat, sugar or salt (HFSS) assessment system.

Public disclosure of food firms’ sales would enable the creation of league tables that would allow those whose products are more often unhealthy to be named and shamed, backers say.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Iceland and the yoghurt maker Danone have already made clear they back mandatory reporting. The last government brought in a “food data transparency partnership” with industry aimed at putting details of companies’ sales into the public domain. Despite being conceived as being binding, it became a purely voluntary measure after industry protests.

Story Continues