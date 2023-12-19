Fora lined up to run flexible office space at Sixty London Wall

Fora will run flexible office space at Sixty London Wall (Fora)

Flexible offices provider Fora is set to boost its presence in the capital and cater to solid occupier demand, after inking a deal to operate a chunk of space at Sixty London Wall.

The company merged with competitor The Office Group in September last year to create a business that collectively has more than 60 sites in London. Fora said it has signed a management agreement with landlord LaSalle Investment Management to run 33,000 sq ft of space at the building from the third quarter of 2024.

Fora will manage flexible offices, boardrooms and and an auditorium space, in addition it will look after a further 10,000 sq ft of shared amenities areas, including a cafe, lounge and fitness studios open to all occupiers in the 328,000 sq ft City property.

Enrico Sanna, CEO at The Office Group which Fora is part of, said: “In London we are experiencing strong demand, as employers acknowledge the need for premium and tailored office solutions that go beyond the conventional, one-size-fits-all work environment. This is an exciting addition to our growing portfolio of more than 60 locations in London and is a recognition that City workers are demanding more than a desk, they deserve the freedom and flexibility to work in an environment that caters to their individual work styles."

Sanna added: "Best-in-class, well-designed workspaces boost employee wellbeing, recruitment and retention, as well as the reputation of the business itself."

A survey of property decision-makers by CBRE earlier in 2023 found that employers will increasingly seek a ‘flexible’ workspace option in their office portfolios within two years.