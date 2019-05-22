Football collectables blockchain game Sorare has secured funding

Sorare, a blockchain-based football collectables game, has secured its pre-seeding funding after raising more than $500,000 ahead of its public launch. The news was announced by investment company Seedcamp who – alongside Kima Ventures, ConsenSys Ventures, and business angels including Ledger founder Thomas France – have backed the pre-seed round for the game. Sorare was founded in September 2018 and has already signed a major partnership with the Belgian professional football league (known as the Pro League). The move made Sorare the “first major licensed company to distribute crypto-goods in the football ecosystem”. The firm also opened a private beta product which has already had several thousands of auctions recorded. With funding secure, Sorare is now looking to hire talented

Sorare, a blockchain-based football collectables game, has secured its pre-seeding funding after raising more than $500,000 ahead of its public launch.

The news was announced by investment company Seedcamp who – alongside Kima Ventures, ConsenSys Ventures, and business angels including Ledger founder Thomas France – have backed the pre-seed round for the game.

Sorare was founded in September 2018 and has already signed a major partnership with the Belgian professional football league (known as the Pro League).

The move made Sorare the “first major licensed company to distribute crypto-goods in the football ecosystem”. The firm also opened a private beta product which has already had several thousands of auctions recorded.

With funding secure, Sorare is now looking to hire talented designers and engineers to join its ranks. The company is pushing for a public launch by the end of the year and aims to close further partnerships with the world’s main professional football leagues.

Nicolas Julia, co-founder and CEO of Sorare, stated: “We are very pleased by the strong success encountered in this pre-seed financing and the extraordinary support received from investors, professional leagues, and users over the past months.

“Whilst human beings have been collecting goods for centuries, the internet could not ensure the scarcity of digital assets until the recent development of crypto-goods. We believe that Sorare’s player cards now have the potential to bring the benefits of crypto technology to mainstream users with a simple yet compelling offering: collect and play with scarce football digital collectables.”

Sorare has already become the official partner of 27 clubs according to its website, including West Ham United, RSC Anderlecht, and Club Brugge.

