Foot Locker, Inc. (FL): An Undervalued Retail Stock to Buy According to Analysts

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Most Undervalued Retail Stocks To Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) stands against the other undervalued retail stocks.

Is the US Consumer Strong?

Jerome Powell, Chair of the US Federal Reserve, said that the Fed is in no rush to make further rate cuts given the current state of the US economy. The October retail sales numbers indicate that American consumers are still spending, with retail sales growing 0.4% in October. On November 15, Skyler Weinand, chief investment officer of Regan Capital, appeared on Bloomberg to discuss the retail sales numbers.

He said that the Fed will likely cut rates in the current economy in December, with January bringing a 50/50 scenario. The next 13-14 months might bring two or three Fed cuts, bringing the Fed fund rate down to 4%. In the meantime, Weinand says that the backend of the curve might be selling off, and we might see 5% again on the long end of the curve. He says that this is actually welcoming news, as a steep rate curve is wanted.

With the steepening yield curve also being a forecast of the bond market that inflation will be higher in the future, Weinand says that the US consumer and corporations are extremely strong, with corporate balance sheets seeing the least amount of leverage since 1950. Debt to equity in the United States is standing at 19%, and consumer balance sheets are extremely strong as well. Consumer debt, including mortgage debt, has been around the same for the last five years, yet US net wealth has grown to around $165 trillion.

All of this shows that the consumer is strong and that there is a considerable runway for consumers to potentially spend and re-lever. In addition, the government is going to spend $2 trillion next year in a fiscal deficit. Weinand thus believes that there are so many wheels behind inflation that could potentially trigger a rise of 2.5% to 3% above current levels. For him, the fear of inflation is real.

Consumer Spending Rising Amid Holiday Season

CNBC's NRF Retail Monitor also showed a solid bounce back in consumer spending after a disappointing September, with declining gas prices bringing a little extra money into the pockets of Americans for discretionary spending. On November 12, CNBC's Steve Liesman joined 'Squawk Box' to talk about the Retail Monitor, saying that retail sales grew by 0.7% month over month after a 0.3% decline in September. In addition, core retail grew by 0.8% month over month and 4.6% year over year in October.

