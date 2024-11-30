My Food Bag Group Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth NZ$1.61m

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of My Food Bag Group Limited (NZSE:MFB) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

My Food Bag Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Director Cecilia Robinson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for NZ$875k worth of shares at a price of NZ$0.13 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of NZ$0.22. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

My Food Bag Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NZSE:MFB Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2024

Insider Ownership Of My Food Bag Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that My Food Bag Group insiders own 12% of the company, worth about NZ$6.6m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About My Food Bag Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no My Food Bag Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think My Food Bag Group insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for My Food Bag Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

