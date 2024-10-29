Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue ...

Release Date: October 28, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

The company achieved total revenue growth of 8.3% and a 14.6% increase in operating income compared to the same period last year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV ( NYSE:FMX ) reported a solid set of results in the Proximity and Health division, with growth and margin expansion in key areas.

Traffic at OXXO stores has been negative for two consecutive quarters, raising concerns about operating leverage and consumer demand.

Same-store sales at Proximity America were flat for the quarter, with a 5.7% contraction in average traffic due to adverse weather conditions and a demanding comparison base.

Story Continues

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the OXXO same-store sales hiccup in the third quarter and prospects for recovery? A: Jose Antonio Garza-Laguera, CEO of Proximity & Health, explained that the third quarter faced disappointing traffic numbers due to tough comparisons and weather conditions. He expects better same-store sales comparisons in the fourth quarter but is cautious about making predictions due to uncertain weather. The team is working on smart promotions and enhancing offerings for December. Revenue management initiatives have helped increase the average ticket, and financial services continue to be a growth area.

Q: How is the digital side of the business performing, and is there a reduction in cash consumption? A: Martin Arias, Interim CFO, noted that the cash burn from digital has decreased due to a focus on leveraging existing scale and reducing customer acquisition costs. The loyalty program and fintech capabilities are contributing to growth, though the credit opportunity is still in early stages.

Q: What are the plans for the Health division, particularly in Mexico? A: Jose Antonio Garza-Laguera highlighted that Colombia is experiencing rapid growth in retail, while Mexico faces intense competition. New flagship drugstores are being rolled out in Mexico, and early results are promising. The focus is on expanding the unique value proposition in pharma and health and beauty.

Q: Can you provide more details on the Bara format and its differentiation from OXXO? A: Bara is evolving into a harder discount format with 420 stores, not included in the OXXO count. It has been performing well, particularly in the Bajio region, and plans to accelerate store expansion. Bara benefits from a mix of convenience categories and grocery items, providing a unique value proposition.

Q: What are the capital allocation plans following the recent ASR completion? A: Martin Arias stated that FEMSA has completed about 60% of its MXN50 billion capital return commitment. There are no immediate plans for another ASR, but the company remains flexible to respond to market conditions. Further announcements are expected towards the end of the first quarter of next year.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

