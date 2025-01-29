Following a 20% decline over last year, recent gains may please Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) institutional owners

In This Article:
Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Boyd Group Services' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions
The top 20 shareholders own 51% of the company
If you want to know who really controls Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 46% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).
Institutional investors would probably welcome last week's 3.7% increase in the share price after a year of 20% losses as a sign that returns may to begin trending higher.
Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Boyd Group Services.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Boyd Group Services?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
Boyd Group Services already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Boyd Group Services' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
It looks like hedge funds own 12% of Boyd Group Services shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is Mackenzie Financial Corporation, with ownership of 12%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 11% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.0% by the third-largest shareholder.
After doing some more digging, we found that the top 20 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.
While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.
Insider Ownership Of Boyd Group Services
The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Boyd Group Services Inc.. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own CA$19m worth of shares. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.
General Public Ownership
With a 41% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Boyd Group Services. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Next Steps:
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Boyd Group Services better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Boyd Group Services you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
