Focus Point Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FOCUSP) Earnings Offer More Than Meets The Eye

Focus Point Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FOCUSP) announced a healthy earnings result recently, and the market rewarded it with a strong uplift in the stock price. This reaction by the market reaction is understandable when looking at headline profits and we have found some further encouraging factors.

KLSE:FOCUSP Earnings and Revenue History November 28th 2024

Examining Cashflow Against Focus Point Holdings Berhad's Earnings

In high finance, the key ratio used to measure how well a company converts reported profits into free cash flow (FCF) is the accrual ratio (from cashflow). To get the accrual ratio we first subtract FCF from profit for a period, and then divide that number by the average operating assets for the period. You could think of the accrual ratio from cashflow as the 'non-FCF profit ratio'.

That means a negative accrual ratio is a good thing, because it shows that the company is bringing in more free cash flow than its profit would suggest. While it's not a problem to have a positive accrual ratio, indicating a certain level of non-cash profits, a high accrual ratio is arguably a bad thing, because it indicates paper profits are not matched by cash flow. To quote a 2014 paper by Lewellen and Resutek, "firms with higher accruals tend to be less profitable in the future".

Over the twelve months to September 2024, Focus Point Holdings Berhad recorded an accrual ratio of -0.14. Therefore, its statutory earnings were very significantly less than its free cashflow. To wit, it produced free cash flow of RM51m during the period, dwarfing its reported profit of RM34.4m. Focus Point Holdings Berhad did see its free cash flow drop year on year, which is less than ideal, like a Simpson's episode without Groundskeeper Willie.

Our Take On Focus Point Holdings Berhad's Profit Performance

Focus Point Holdings Berhad's accrual ratio is solid, and indicates strong free cash flow, as we discussed, above. Based on this observation, we consider it likely that Focus Point Holdings Berhad's statutory profit actually understates its earnings potential! And on top of that, its earnings per share have grown at an extremely impressive rate over the last three years. The goal of this article has been to assess how well we can rely on the statutory earnings to reflect the company's potential, but there is plenty more to consider. Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Focus Point Holdings Berhad.

