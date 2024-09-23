FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FM) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's shares on or after the 27th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 18th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM00.03 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.04 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 6.4% on the current share price of RM00.625. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad paid out more than half (72%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 202% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. Unless there were something in the business we're not grasping, this could signal a risk that the dividend may have to be cut in the future.

FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's earnings per share have risen 18% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth is a positive, and the company's payout ratio looks normal. However, we note FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad paid out a much higher percentage of its free cash flow, which makes us uncomfortable. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad from a dividend perspective.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad, you should know about the other risks facing this business. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

