Flying Taxis in Dubai? Joby Aviation Targets Cheaper Than Car Fares

California-based start-up Joby Aviation (JOBY, Financial) plans to introduce electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) taxis in Dubai by 2026, potentially at rates cheaper than conventional taxis. According to UAE General Manager Anthony Khoury, the company envisions offering air transport to a broader population while integrating seamlessly into the city's infrastructure.

Customers will order flights directly from a mobile application. Initially, only some vertiports will be built under construction near Dubai International Airport and main areas such as Palm Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai. Each aircraft carrying four passengers and a pilot will have a range of 160 km with maximum operating speeds of 321 kph, making travel time between facilities similar to that of traveling from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah, which will be 10 to 12 minutes as opposed to the 45-minute car ride.

Skyport's vertiports, which are located and operated, would initially offer services to up to 170000 passengers yearly. All of Joby Aviation?s aircraft are equipped with low-noise technology used with NASA to provide safe flights over metropolitan cities. Safety, low noise levels, and no emissions are some of the focal selling points for a company in manufacturing the product's new product development.

Regarding partnerships for managing operations and all related infrastructure, Joby seeks to disrupt city transport and bring new, efficient, greener, and generally cheaper transportation options to the UAE's dynamic mobility market.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

