Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) investors are sitting on a loss of 72% if they invested five years ago

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 72%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 31% over the last twelve months.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Flux Power Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, Flux Power Holdings saw its revenue increase by 39% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price has averaged a fall of 11% each year, in the same time period. It could be that the stock was over-hyped before. We'd recommend carefully checking for indications of future growth - and balance sheet threats - before considering a purchase.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Flux Power Holdings shareholders are down 31% for the year, but the market itself is up 19%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Flux Power Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Flux Power Holdings is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

