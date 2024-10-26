Flushing Financial Corp (FFIC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Quarter with Increased ...

GAAP Earnings Per Share: $0.30

Core Earnings Per Share: $0.26

Net Interest Income Increase: 6.6% quarter-over-quarter

Net Interest Margin Increase: 5 basis points

Non-Performing Assets: 59 basis points

Criticized and Classified Loans: 100 basis points

Net Charge-Offs Year-to-Date: 6 basis points

Available Liquidity: $3.9 billion as of September 30

Non-Interest Expense Growth Year-to-Date: 6%

Average Deposits Increase: 9% year-over-year, 4% quarter-over-quarter

Cost of Deposits Increase: 17 basis points in the quarter

Loan-to-Deposit Ratio: Improved to 90% from 103% a year ago

Book Value and Tangible Book Value Per Share: Stable year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter

Leverage Ratio: Approximately 8%

Tangible Common Equity Ratio: About 7%

Release Date: October 25, 2024

Positive Points

Flushing Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FFIC) recorded its best quarter in the past seven, with GAAP earnings per share of $0.30 and core earnings of $0.26.

Net interest income increased by 6.6% quarter-over-quarter, with a 5 basis point increase in net interest margin.

The company maintains a strong credit profile with low-risk metrics, including a non-performing assets ratio of 59 basis points and a well-collateralized loan portfolio.

FFIC has a solid liquidity position with $3.9 billion available as of September 30, and a low level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits at 15% of total deposits.

The company is actively investing in growth opportunities, including the addition of an SBA team and new branches, which are expected to improve long-term profitability.

Negative Points

The operating environment remains challenging, with uncertainties around deposit pricing and loan demand due to fluctuating interest rates.

Non-interest expense growth was about 6% year-to-date, slightly elevated due to investments in business growth.

The cost of deposits increased by 17 basis points in the quarter, indicating pressure on funding costs.

The net interest margin is expected to remain stable in the short term, with potential volatility due to competitive pressures and interest rate changes.

There is a reliance on non-recurring items such as insurance recoveries and discrete tax items, which contributed to earnings but are not expected to repeat.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide details on the $50 million of securities sold at the end of the quarter? A: Susan Cullen, CFO, explained that they were adjustable rate CLOs sold with a minimal gain as the loan growth increased, prompting the sale of these assets.

