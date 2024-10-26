GuruFocus.com

Flushing Financial Corp (FFIC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Quarter with Increased ...

GuruFocus News
3 min read

In This Article:

  • GAAP Earnings Per Share: $0.30

  • Core Earnings Per Share: $0.26

  • Net Interest Income Increase: 6.6% quarter-over-quarter

  • Net Interest Margin Increase: 5 basis points

  • Non-Performing Assets: 59 basis points

  • Criticized and Classified Loans: 100 basis points

  • Net Charge-Offs Year-to-Date: 6 basis points

  • Available Liquidity: $3.9 billion as of September 30

  • Non-Interest Expense Growth Year-to-Date: 6%

  • Average Deposits Increase: 9% year-over-year, 4% quarter-over-quarter

  • Cost of Deposits Increase: 17 basis points in the quarter

  • Loan-to-Deposit Ratio: Improved to 90% from 103% a year ago

  • Book Value and Tangible Book Value Per Share: Stable year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter

  • Leverage Ratio: Approximately 8%

  • Tangible Common Equity Ratio: About 7%

Release Date: October 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Flushing Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FFIC) recorded its best quarter in the past seven, with GAAP earnings per share of $0.30 and core earnings of $0.26.

  • Net interest income increased by 6.6% quarter-over-quarter, with a 5 basis point increase in net interest margin.

  • The company maintains a strong credit profile with low-risk metrics, including a non-performing assets ratio of 59 basis points and a well-collateralized loan portfolio.

  • FFIC has a solid liquidity position with $3.9 billion available as of September 30, and a low level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits at 15% of total deposits.

  • The company is actively investing in growth opportunities, including the addition of an SBA team and new branches, which are expected to improve long-term profitability.

Negative Points

  • The operating environment remains challenging, with uncertainties around deposit pricing and loan demand due to fluctuating interest rates.

  • Non-interest expense growth was about 6% year-to-date, slightly elevated due to investments in business growth.

  • The cost of deposits increased by 17 basis points in the quarter, indicating pressure on funding costs.

  • The net interest margin is expected to remain stable in the short term, with potential volatility due to competitive pressures and interest rate changes.

  • There is a reliance on non-recurring items such as insurance recoveries and discrete tax items, which contributed to earnings but are not expected to repeat.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide details on the $50 million of securities sold at the end of the quarter? A: Susan Cullen, CFO, explained that they were adjustable rate CLOs sold with a minimal gain as the loan growth increased, prompting the sale of these assets.

and

Recommended Stories