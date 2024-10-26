Flushing Financial Corp (FFIC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Quarter with Increased ...

In This Article:
GAAP Earnings Per Share: $0.30
Core Earnings Per Share: $0.26
Net Interest Income Increase: 6.6% quarter-over-quarter
Net Interest Margin Increase: 5 basis points
Non-Performing Assets: 59 basis points
Criticized and Classified Loans: 100 basis points
Net Charge-Offs Year-to-Date: 6 basis points
Available Liquidity: $3.9 billion as of September 30
Non-Interest Expense Growth Year-to-Date: 6%
Average Deposits Increase: 9% year-over-year, 4% quarter-over-quarter
Cost of Deposits Increase: 17 basis points in the quarter
Loan-to-Deposit Ratio: Improved to 90% from 103% a year ago
Book Value and Tangible Book Value Per Share: Stable year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter
Leverage Ratio: Approximately 8%
Tangible Common Equity Ratio: About 7%
Release Date: October 25, 2024
Positive Points
Flushing Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FFIC) recorded its best quarter in the past seven, with GAAP earnings per share of $0.30 and core earnings of $0.26.
Net interest income increased by 6.6% quarter-over-quarter, with a 5 basis point increase in net interest margin.
The company maintains a strong credit profile with low-risk metrics, including a non-performing assets ratio of 59 basis points and a well-collateralized loan portfolio.
FFIC has a solid liquidity position with $3.9 billion available as of September 30, and a low level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits at 15% of total deposits.
The company is actively investing in growth opportunities, including the addition of an SBA team and new branches, which are expected to improve long-term profitability.
Negative Points
The operating environment remains challenging, with uncertainties around deposit pricing and loan demand due to fluctuating interest rates.
Non-interest expense growth was about 6% year-to-date, slightly elevated due to investments in business growth.
The cost of deposits increased by 17 basis points in the quarter, indicating pressure on funding costs.
The net interest margin is expected to remain stable in the short term, with potential volatility due to competitive pressures and interest rate changes.
There is a reliance on non-recurring items such as insurance recoveries and discrete tax items, which contributed to earnings but are not expected to repeat.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Could you provide details on the $50 million of securities sold at the end of the quarter? A: Susan Cullen, CFO, explained that they were adjustable rate CLOs sold with a minimal gain as the loan growth increased, prompting the sale of these assets.
Q: What was the net interest margin (NIM) for September, and how did the deposit repricing on October 1 affect it? A: John Buran, CEO, stated that the September NIM was 2.28%, but excluding a large recovery, it would have been 2.10%. They repriced $1.8 billion of non-maturity deposits 50 basis points lower on October 1, expecting some pickup from this action.
Q: Can you provide more information on the charge-off for the quarter? A: Susan Cullen, CFO, mentioned it was a C&I loan that had been fully reserved in prior quarters, and the decision to charge it off was based on new information.
Q: What is the outlook for the net interest margin if the Fed cuts rates by 150 basis points by the fourth quarter of 2025? A: John Buran, CEO, indicated that a positively sloped yield curve or a flatter curve than today would benefit the NIM. Their interest rate modeling suggests a steepening of the curve by 200 basis points could increase net interest income by about $4 million in the first year and $20 million in the second year.
Q: What is the company's target for return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) through the cycle? A: John Buran, CEO, stated their target is 10%, which they believe is achievable, noting they reached this level in 2021 and 2022.
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
