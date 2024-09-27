Is Fluor Corporation (FLR) the Best Construction Stock To Buy According to Analysts?

We recently published an article on the 7 Best Construction Stocks To Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we will look at where Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) ranks among the best construction stocks to buy according to analysts.

The recent 50 basis point rate cut has given a significant boost to the market and put a lot of industries into focus. The construction industry could also benefit significantly from the cuts as lower interest rates reduce borrowing costs, increase demand for real estate, encourage infrastructure investment, and boost consumer spending. This leads to more construction projects and supports overall growth in the sector.

According to a Research and Markets report, the U.S. construction industry is set to grow by 5.6% in 2024, reaching $1.27 trillion, with a projected annual growth rate of 4.7% through 2028, reaching $1.53 trillion. The growth is supported by government policies focused on infrastructure development and efforts to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. Despite some cost pressures, major projects such as data centers and infrastructure investments are expected to drive industry growth.

Population Shifts and Industry Trends Reshape U.S. Construction Outlook

According to FMI corporation’s 2024 North American Engineering and Construction Outlook: Third Quarter, U.S. construction in 2024 is expected to surpass $2 trillion for the first time, a 6% increase from 2023. However, growth is projected to slow to around 3-5% annually over the next five years.

In residential construction, a mixed trend is emerging, with single-family home construction projected to grow by 7%, while multifamily construction may decline by 25%. Non-residential construction is set for 6% growth, driven by public safety and manufacturing sectors, each seeing over 20% growth. Heavy civil sectors, like power and transportation, are expected to rise by 8%.

The report emphasizes the influence of population shifts on construction activity, especially as people move from states like California and New York to Texas and Florida, which could boost construction in those regions. Despite future slowing growth, FMI noted that the upcoming five years will still mark some of the highest levels of construction spending since 1965.

Story continues

The report discusses how political backing for renewable energy, electric transportation, and power systems will persist, with grid planners projecting a 5% annual growth rate through 2028. Data center power needs are expected to triple by 2030, while the oil and gas sector continues to expand infrastructure.

Infrastructure spending will remain elevated, although growth may slow as Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funds taper off after 2026. Bridge investments are leading highway construction projects, and future political discussions may increase funding for infrastructure.

Moreover, the EPA has identified a $630 billion funding gap for wastewater infrastructure, and the U.S. will need $650 billion over 20 years to improve water systems, mainly for repairing distribution networks. Federal funding from the IIJA and programs under the Safe Drinking Water Act will help support these projects. Investments in dams and coastal protection are also growing, focusing on environmental protection and resilience.

Our Methodology

For this article, we identified nearly 40 construction stocks through ETFs and stock screeners with a market cap of over $5 billion. We narrowed our list to 7 stocks with the highest average analyst price target, as of September 25. Finally, we also mentioned the hedge fund sentiment around each stock which was taken from Insider Monkey’s database of over 900 elite hedge funds.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

Average Analyst Price Target Upside: 17.5%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 30

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) is a Texas-based engineering and construction firm founded in 1912. It started its business by building oil refineries and pipelines in California before expanding its operations globally. The company offers its products, services, and solutions to several industries including energy, chemicals, manufacturing, infrastructure, mining, metals, advanced technologies, and life sciences.

Its engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services span the entire project lifecycle, from conceptual design to operations and maintenance. In the energy sector, its expertise includes consulting, design-build, and operations for oil and gas production, processing, renewable fuels, and renewable energy projects.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) has over 50 years of experience providing engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) solutions across many manufacturing sectors, including food and beverage, advanced materials, sustainable products, robotics, and synthetic graphite.

It excels in managing complex projects from concept to commissioning, emphasizing cost efficiency and technological advancements. The company offers specialized services in advanced materials, smart battery production, and fast-moving consumer goods.

On August 30, TipRanks reported that Analyst Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Fluor (NYSE:FLR) with a price target of $54.00. The analyst mentioned its expected earnings growth in the latter half of the year, which is expected to continue into 2025. The company’s comprehensive EPC capabilities are in high demand, which points to a favorable market for its services.

Wittmann also pointed to the positive developments in the company’s ongoing projects and the steady earnings increase from new, higher-margin contracts, including notable projects like Pantex and Lily. While some projects may see reduced contributions, the company is set for additional awards in the latter half of 2024, especially in high-margin ventures such as the Romanian pre-FEED project.

The analyst noted that the forthcoming strategic plan may include shareholder returns, such as share buybacks, supporting his positive outlook on the company’s growth and stability.

Fluor’s (NYSE:FLR) average analyst price target among 11 analysts is $54, representing an upside of 17.5% from current levels, as of September 25. This ranks the company at 5 on our list of best construction stocks to buy according to analysts.

Overall, FLR ranks 5th on our list of the best construction stocks to buy according to analysts. While we acknowledge the potential of FLR as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is promising and trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

Read Next: $30 Trillion Opportunity: 15 Best Humanoid Robot Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley and Jim Cramer Says NVIDIA ‘Has Become A Wasteland’.

Disclosure. None. This article was originally published on Insider Monkey.