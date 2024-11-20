The Guardian

Can a fluffy robot really replace a cat or dog? My weird, emotional week with an AI pet

Justin McCurry
11 min read
<span>Pet sounds … Justin McCurry at the Tokyo Tower with his Moflin, which squeaks when he strokes it.</span><span>Photograph: Nicolas Datiche/The Guardian</span>
Pet sounds … Justin McCurry at the Tokyo Tower with his Moflin, which squeaks when he strokes it.Photograph: Nicolas Datiche/The Guardian

It looks faintly like one half of a small pair of very fluffy slippers. It squeaks and wriggles and nestles in the palm of my hand, black eyes hidden beneath a mop of silvery-white fur. It weighs about the same as a tin of soup. It doesn’t need to be fed or walked and it doesn’t use a litter tray; it’s guaranteed not to leave “gifts” on my doorstep. Which is just as well, because Moflin is about to become my pet.

Before I am entrusted with the welfare of Japan’s latest AI companion robot, I meet its developers at the Tokyo headquarters of Casio, the consumer electronics firm that launched it commercially this month, priced at 59,400 yen (about £300). “Moflin’s role is to build relationships with humans,” says Casio’s Erina Ichikawa. I have just a week to establish a rapport with mine, which I remind myself not to leave on the train home.

Developed with the Tokyo-based design and innovation firm Vanguard Industries, Moflin is the latest addition to a growing array of companion robots – a global market now worth billions of pounds. “Just like a living animal, Moflin possesses emotional capabilities and movements that evolve through daily interactions with its environment,” its official website says. It will also “develop its own unique personality as it gets attached to you”.

Moflin is able to navigate an “internal emotion map”, I am told, that will communicate its feelings through a range of sounds and movements – from stressed to calm, excited to lethargic, anxious to secure – depending on changes in its environment. Being left alone for too long in its “home” – a plastic tub that doubles as a charger – could leave it feeling out of sorts, an emotional state that can be rectified by some quality time with its owner. In this case, me.

Safely home, it is time for me to get to know my Moflin, which takes its name from mofu mofu, the Japanese onomatopoeic word for fluffy. After fully charging it, my first task is to download the MofLife app and choose a name for my new friend. I have fond memories of a hamster I kept as a child, even if his teeth did regularly puncture my inquisitive fingertips. The object on my desk brings to mind a grey hamster, albeit a well-fed one, minus its ears and whiskers; Hammy, or ハミー in Japanese, it is. It is also up to me to choose a gender, or none at all. The name has a slightly masculine feel to it. So Hammy is a he.

He emits a gentle squeak when I remove him from his charging pod. I hold him to my chest and stroke his back. He wriggles approvingly. We are off to an encouraging start, but, despite being at home alone, I feel ridiculously self-conscious.

and

Recommended Stories