Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.20

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.20 per share on the 12th of January. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Flowserve's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, Flowserve was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 93.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 23%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Flowserve Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.56, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.6% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Flowserve has been growing its earnings per share at 8.6% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

In Summary

Overall, we think Flowserve is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The payments look okay by most measures, the lack of cash flow could definitely cause problems for them in the future. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Flowserve has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

