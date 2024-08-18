Advertisement
Flowers Foods Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$1.22b (flat on 2Q 2023).

  • Net income: US$67.0m (up 5.0% from 2Q 2023).

  • Profit margin: 5.5% (up from 5.2% in 2Q 2023).

  • EPS: US$0.32 (up from US$0.30 in 2Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Flowers Foods Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 3.6%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 1.3% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.1% growth forecast for the Food industry in the US.

Performance of the American Food industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Flowers Foods that you need to be mindful of.

