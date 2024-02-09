Sales Growth : Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) achieved a 5.9% increase in annual sales, reaching a record $5.091 billion.

Net Income Decline : Net income saw a significant drop of 46.0% to $123.4 million, largely due to increased legal settlement expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA : Slight decrease of 0.1% in adjusted EBITDA to $501.7 million, representing 9.9% of sales.

Earnings Per Share : Diluted EPS fell by $0.49 to $0.58, with adjusted diluted EPS down $0.07 to $1.20.

Capital Allocation: Operating cash flow decreased slightly, while capital expenditures dropped and dividends paid to shareholders increased.

On February 8, 2024, Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the 52-week fiscal year and the 12-week fourth quarter ending December 30, 2023. The company, a prominent American producer of bakery goods, reported record sales for the year, indicating robust brand performance and market presence despite a challenging economic environment.

Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) Reports Mixed Fiscal 2023 Results Amidst Market Challenges

Financial Performance and Challenges

Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) experienced a notable increase in sales, attributed to strong brand performance and strategic pricing actions. However, the company faced a steep decline in net income, primarily due to a significant legal settlement expense. Adjusted net income also decreased by 5.4% to $256.3 million. The company's adjusted EBITDA marginally decreased by 0.1%, reflecting a 50-basis point decrease as a percentage of sales.

The fourth quarter saw a 4.3% increase in sales to $1.129 billion, setting a new record for the quarter. However, net income for the quarter decreased by 26.6% to $35.7 million, largely due to increased selling, distribution, and administrative (SD&A) expenses, as well as higher depreciation and amortization costs. Adjusted net income for the quarter decreased by 11.2% to $42.7 million.

Financial Achievements and Industry Significance

The company's record sales are a testament to the strength of its brands and the effectiveness of its marketing and innovation investments. Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) highlighted the success of Dave's Killer Bread, which achieved $1 billion in retail sales in 2023. The company's ability to improve margins in its cake, foodservice, and private label businesses amidst market pressures is particularly noteworthy in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, where margins are often squeezed by rising input costs.

Key Financial Metrics

Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) reported a diluted EPS decrease to $0.58, with adjusted diluted EPS at $1.20. The balance sheet shows an increase in total assets to $3.426 billion, up from $3.313 billion the previous year. Long-term debt increased to $1.048 billion, reflecting the company's investment in growth and operational improvements. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $22.5 million at the end of fiscal 2023.

"Flowers fourth quarter and full year 2023 results underscore the strength of our leading brands, as we delivered record sales despite difficult market conditions," said Ryals McMullian, chairman and CEO of Flowers Foods.

Outlook and Analysis

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) expects sales to range between $5.091 billion and $5.172 billion, representing up to 1.6% growth. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be between $524 million and $553 million, with adjusted diluted EPS anticipated to be between $1.20 and $1.30. These projections are based on assumptions including moderating commodity costs, positive pricing actions, and savings initiatives.

The company's performance in fiscal 2023, while mixed, demonstrates resilience in a competitive and inflationary market. Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) is poised to continue leveraging its brand strength and operational strategies to navigate the challenges ahead and deliver value to shareholders.

For more detailed financial information and the full earnings report, investors and interested parties are encouraged to view the company's 8-K filing.

Investors and media seeking further information can contact Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) through their respective channels.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Flowers Foods Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

