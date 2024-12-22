Is Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) the Best Cookies and Crackers Stock to Buy Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Cookies and Crackers Stocks to Buy. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) stands against the other cookies and crackers stocks.

The Global Cookie and Cracker Market

The global cookie and cracker market was valued at $100.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $122.45 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 3.7% during the forecast period between 2024 and 2030. Region-wise, North America dominates the market with the United States and Canada as its top markets. With significant markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, Europe follows. Simultaneously, Asia Pacific is depicting rapid growth with significant market expansion in countries such as China and India.

What is the Global Snacking Industry Looking Like?

According to Mondelēz International's annual State of Snacking Report 2023, consumers continue to snack strong as 6 in 10 global consumers surveyed for the last 5 years have been consistently of the opinion that they tend to eat many small meals throughout their days instead of few large ones while young people look forward to the snacks in their day, more as compared to the meals. Younger consumers tend to snack once or more a day. Across all ages, the majority have ritualized snack time as they consume a snack at a special moment or time of the day.

Consistent snack spending is evident from the fact that two-thirds of consumers have not made significant changes to their spending on snacks although they are more conscious of price. Recently, consumers have cut back spending on non-essential items which has negatively impacted sales for Starbucks and McDonald’s. However, the threat doesn't seem major to the snacking industry as snacking giants still see snacking as a large, attractive, and durable category that continues to grow in importance with consumers.

A piece of important news surfacing in the market just before the year's end, as reported by CNBC, is that the Oreo maker has made a preliminary takeover approach for Hershey according to those familiar with the matter. The company had previously made a takeover bid for Hershey in 2016 which Hershey’s board unanimously rejected. The acquisition, if it takes place, is going to result in one of the biggest confectionery companies globally. While the combined business could be a huge deal, the question about it competing against the recent Mars’ acquisition of Kellanova which is expected to materialize in the coming year, is circulating all around. This acquisition is a great deal in the global snacking market as well since it ranks among the top 10 global food and beverage mergers and acquisitions since 1995, as revealed by Dealogic.

