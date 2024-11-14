Flow Traders Ltd. (AMS:FLOW) most popular amongst retail investors who own 50% of the shares, institutions hold 27%

Key Insights

Flow Traders' significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 13 shareholders own 50% of the company

Insider ownership in Flow Traders is 23%

A look at the shareholders of Flow Traders Ltd. (AMS:FLOW) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 50% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutions on the other hand have a 27% ownership in the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Flow Traders.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Flow Traders?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Flow Traders already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Flow Traders' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Flow Traders. Our data shows that JPMorgan Chase & Co, Brokerage and Securities Investments is the largest shareholder with 13% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 13% and 10%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 13 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

