Florida renters at new apartments forced to move out due to sinking floors — here’s how to avoid the same nightmare

When residents moved into Presidium Regal in Jacksonville, Florida, they were promised "impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities." Instead, many residents are being forced to move out or terminate their leases.

The drastic measure came after an issue with the flooring, which is uneven in every unit above the first floor and, in some cases, even sinks under the weight of normal couches and other furniture. Photos provided to News 4 Jax reporters show deep divots and uneven, torn-up floorboards. As a result, residents living on floors two, three and four are being asked to temporarily move to another unit on the property, temporarily move to another property until repairs are finished or permanently move out.

Residents like Reggie Wilson, who lives on the first floor and isn't directly impacted by the issue, now face living with construction for the next 60 days.

“I would have never moved in if I knew this was the case,” Wilson told News 4 Jax.

Here’s what happened.

Residents must vacate

Residents living on the second, third and fourth floors of the Jacksonville complex came home on October 3rd to find a notice posted on their front doors laying out their options. It read, in part:

"Please see the options we discussed below:

OPTION 1: PERMANENT TRANSFER - You may permanently transfer to another unit with a 14- or 15-month lease. You will receive 2 Months Free and we will cover the cost of moving and packing.

OPTION 2: TEMPORARY TRANSFER - You may temporarily transfer to another unit for the 60-day construction period. You will then transfer back to your current apartment and receive 1 Month Free. We will cover the cost of moving and packing.

OPTION 3: LEASE TERMINATION - While we would love for you to stay living at Presidium Regal, you may terminate your lease with no fees, effective October 31st."

The notice also provided numbers for a moving company, listed move-out dates by floor and provided details for residents to recover their security deposits. However, the notice does not explain what caused the issues, though some residents believe the problems were caused by faulty construction.

