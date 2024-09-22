Florida’s long-term economic growth depends on embracing Live Local Act | Opinion

Florida’s economic future is under threat from a severe affordable housing crisis. The state’s rapid growth is phenomenal, but we cannot become a victim of our own success.

Without affordable housing for Florida’s workforce, we will cripple our ability to enjoy sustained positive economic conditions and healthy growth.

Our fiscal trajectory is at risk unless we create a supply of attainable housing for the workers who form not just the backbone of our economy but also our community, such as hospitality workers, healthcare workers, teachers and first responders.

The historic Live Local Act, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March 2023 and updated this past May, offers hope for our challenging growth picture by providing a legislative framework to streamline the housing development process while also being tailored to each particular municipality’s zoning limitations and requirements.

It presents an opportunity to create diverse mixed-income and mixed-use housing options that meet the needs of both current and future residents. However, without effective implementation, communities risk long-term consequences that can cause the cost of entry-level and middle-class housing to soar.

Affordable housing needs in Miami-Dade are particularly urgent, with data showing a current shortage of 90,000 lower-priced housing units in the market.

It has also come a time to redefine and reassess the term “affordable housing,” which too often carries negative connotations in development discussions. While opponents like to portray it as less desirable housing for a community, the reality is that affordable housing is workforce housing for people that make Florida hum.

Current residents will universally prioritize maintaining their property values over the need for diverse housing options for future residents. But the challenge is in striking a balance between them, and that starts by realizing that those property values are unsustainable without a dynamic, high-employment growing economy to support them.

Although the voices of those who already own homes – and are the current constituents of the elected officials – are front and center versus the future residents that are not yet part of the community. In effect, future residents have no voice, creating a difficult environment for implementing effective housing solutions.

The potential of the Live Local Act to streamline the development process and provide flexibility in zoning presents an opportunity to balance future versus current residents. This act, which gives zoning benefits and tax incentives for devoting a portion of their developments to affordable workforce units, can lead to more efficient projects that meet the demand for housing.

But local governments must integrate this law with existing zoning codes while managing community concerns. Key to this implementation is understanding that Live Local is not one size fits all. The act is tailored to the specific laws of each city or county.

To be clear – the act does not apply to purely residential zoning districts; the act only allows unit density and square footage zoning benefits within the maximums of the specific municipality; the act only allows height benefits within the maximums of the specific municipality and one-mile of the project and, the act requires projects to comply with all other development parameters of the municipality, such as, setbacks, lot coverage, open space and landscaping, sustainability.

Through understanding the benefits and limits of the Live Local Act, communities can address housing shortages while respecting the concerns of current residents.

This effort will require government officials to shift the conversation to the broader implications for community well-being and sustainability that will come if we don’t meet the current housing shortage for our workforce.

The Live Local Act can be leveraged to create various housing typologies — such as duplexes, triplexes, and townhouses — in addition to traditional apartments and condos. This flexibility allows developers to meet the diverse needs of the community and adapt to market demands.

Ultimately, the success of development projects – and in fact our state itself – hinges on delivering housing that meets the needs of both current residents and future generations.

Anthony De Yurre is a Partner in Bilzin Sumberg’s Land Development & Government Relations Group in Miami. He is also adjunct professor of law at University of Miami.

