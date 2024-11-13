Florida couple’s flood claim denied over 3.5-inch step, despite 12 years of insurance payments. Here’s why

Sometimes, loyalty pays off. But with insurance, that loyalty can feel misplaced when insurers fail to deliver at critical moments.

Jaime Giangrande-Holcom and her husband had paid faithfully for flood insurance for 12 years. However, last month, when Hurricane Helene left their home in Town N’ Country home near Tampa flooded, they hit a snag.

The insurance adjuster informed them that the 3.5-inch step down into their sunken living room classifies it as a “basement” under their policy — meaning it isn’t eligible for flood coverage.

“It’s ridiculous,” Giangrande-Holcom told WFLA reporters. “To even come out and say the word basement in the state of Florida is comical. I grew up in New York, and I know what a basement looks like. I lived in basements. This is not a basement.”

This denial highlights how a small technicality can impact coverage — even for long-term paying customers. Here’s how such exclusions are possible and why homeowners should be aware.

How is this possible?

Giangrande-Holcom and her husband have a flood insurance policy through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), administered by FEMA. This year, they paid $3,800 for coverage, and up to now, they hadn’t filed a claim.

NFIP policies offer two types of coverage: building coverage and contents coverage. Building coverage protects your home’s structure and systems, including electric and plumbing, kitchen appliances, carpeting, cabinets, walls, staircases, water wells and solar equipment. Contents coverage protects personal items, such as a washer and dryer, a microwave and valuables like artwork (up to $2,500).

However, NFIP policies don’t cover personal property in basements. Their website defines a basement as any part of a building, including a sunken room or sunken portion of a room, with its floor below ground level (subgrade) on all sides.

This definition offers Giangrande-Holcom some hope. She pointed out that there is a 4.5-inch rise at her home’s entrance and only a 3.5-inch drop into the sunken living room. She has appealed the insurer's decision, hoping these measurements will prove her living room isn’t a basement.

Still, the couple is worried that others in their community could face similar issues. Giangrande-Holcom mentioned that several families nearby are facing similar challenges.

