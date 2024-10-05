A Florida company will pay $84,000 after accusations of shorting women on pay, bonuses

Women whose paychecks might’ve been shorted by a Florida aviation company’s alleged pay discrimination will receive $84,727 in back pay and interest, the U.S. Department of Labor announced.

That money will go to 18 women, $4,707.05 per employee. The women worked as managers, support professionals, technicians and administrators at Estero’s Western Global Airlines.

Being a federal contractor — transporting freight for the U.S. Department of Defense — Western Global’s subject to Executive Order 11246. The order, issued during the Civil Rights Movement by President Lyndon Johnson in 1965 and amended several times since then, says federal contractors can’t discriminate on race, skin tone, religion, gender, sexual preference, gender identity or national origin.

The Labor Department said a common compliance review by Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs found problems with Western Global’s pay and bonuses for female employees. The company entered a conciliation agreement that, officially, allows Western Global to admit no violations of federal law.

Still, in addition to the aforementioned $84,727, Western Global agreed to pay $157,500 for pay equity adjustments to women workers.

“As part of the agreement, (Western) will conduct an annual review of its compensation policies and practices and provide training to company officials responsible for determining compensation,” Labor said.