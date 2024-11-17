Floods, explosions and asbestos: Thames Water faces potential problems on all fronts

Thames Water said the wellbeing and safety of colleagues and customers was its highest priority. Composite: Guardian Design / Getty Images

When Sarah Bentley and Sarah Albon met at Beckton sewage treatment works in east London, the choice of location was designed to underline Thames Water’s predicament.

The site is Europe’s largest sewage treatment operation, with Grade II-listed parts of the site dating to the 1860s. It is now connected with the new Thames Tideway super-sewer, but insiders say several parts of the site are simply crumbling. The site is also riddled with asbestos.

At the meeting in July 2022 the then chiefs of Thames Water and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) discussed how assets at the water company had deteriorated so much that some now posed a risk to public safety.

Bentley was trying to garner support for negotiations with the regulator, Ofwat, which had been resolute that Thames could not increase water bills unless services improved.

This presented a “catch-22”, according to insiders, as poor performance was symptomatic of decades of underinvestment, as well as years of financial mismanagement that could not be fixed without a substantial injection of fresh cash.

Bentley’s gamble was that convincing the health and safety watchdog would help to drive home the urgency of the request.

She painted a picture of gas digesters that could explode in densely populated areas and near train lines; and of creaking trunk mains that passed through or near the most sensitive streets in Westminster and which could flood basements in minutes, potentially drowning people living in basement flats.

Albon was sympathetic to the risks involved, according to sources familiar with the meeting, but in her view it was a matter for Thames and Ofwat to resolve.

The HSE had penalised Thames before: a death at another big Thames site, Coppermills in Walthamstow, in 2010, resulted in a fine of £300,000 from the HSE in 2014, and an incident in 2017 when three workers were caught in a flood of sewage while working in a tunnel resulted in a fine of the same sum.

But, in the eyes of senior staff at the HSE, these were discrete incidents compared with the gargantuan, systemic issues across a vast array of sites in London and the Thames Valley that Bentley outlined.

It was simply too big a problem for the HSE to navigate, so leaving it to Ofwat was the best approach, they decided, according to sources.

It was illustrative of the byzantine regulation that governs – or is supposed to govern – England’s water monopolies. Water companies, privatised in 1989 by Margaret Thatcher, are policed by an acronym soup of regulators with supposedly distinct but in reality overlapping remits, which claim or abdicate responsibility as they see fit.

Story Continues