Flexiroam's Market Cap Drops To AU$11m Leaving Insiders With Losses

Insiders who acquired AU$2.24m worth of Flexiroam Limited's (ASX:FRX) stock at an average price of AU$0.024 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 13% price decline. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$1.30m, which is not great.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Flexiroam Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Chairman & CEO Stephen Picton made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$1m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.023 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.014. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Flexiroam insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Flexiroam Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Flexiroam insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out AU$1.0m for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Flexiroam Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Flexiroam insiders own about AU$6.3m worth of shares (which is 57% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Flexiroam Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Flexiroam. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Flexiroam. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Flexiroam (2 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

