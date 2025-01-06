Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX): Driving AI Growth with Advanced Data Center and Power Solutions

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 12 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $50 According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) stands against the other AI stocks under $50.
Franklin Mutual's Katrina Dudley appeared on CNBC on December 31 to discuss whether the sectors that powered the market's gains in 2024 will continue to lead the way in 2025, particularly AI within the tech and communications sectors. Companies in these sectors, especially the MAG7 stocks, have experienced remarkable performance over the past year. She pointed out that alongside traditional tech stocks, companies providing essential infrastructure are crucial for supporting the rapid expansion of AI technologies. She expressed strong optimism about AI's continued influence, stating that it represents a secular theme likely to propel the tech sector forward in the coming year.
When addressing concerns about market valuations, Dudley reiterated that high valuations, such as the S&P 500 trading at ~22 times earnings, should not deter investors. Instead, she argued that these valuations reflect robust earnings growth among technology companies, distinguishing this phase from past market bubbles. The network effects inherent in AI-driven companies contribute to their returns, suggesting that if these firms can exceed earnings expectations, their valuations could become more favorable over time. However, she cautioned that consistent performance is critical. Any failure to deliver on earnings growth could pose risks in a high-valuation environment.
Turning her attention to lagging sectors, Dudley discussed healthcare as an area ripe for AI-driven transformation. She noted that while healthcare has significant upside potential due to demographic trends, some healthcare service providers faced challenges in 2024 due to rising costs and consumer pushback against high pricing. The increased focus on transparency in healthcare pricing may benefit consumers but could complicate profitability for companies. She suggested that advancements in AI technology are enhancing productivity within pharmaceutical research and development. Although immediate benefits may not be visible, she believes that AI's long-term impact on productivity will make healthcare an increasingly attractive sector for investment.
Dudley's insights underscore the transformative potential of AI across both tech and healthcare sectors.
Methodology
We first sifted through internet lists to compile a list of the top AI stocks under $50. We then selected the 12 stocks with high analysts' upside potential and that were the most popular among elite hedge funds and that analysts were bullish on. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of analysts' upside potential (at least 10%), as of January 2. We've also added the hedge fund sentiment for each stock which was sourced from Insider Monkey’s database.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
An engineer with a pen and paper designing a switchgear circuit diagram.
Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)
Share Price as of January 5: $40.06
Average Upside Potential as of January 5: 13.58%
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 45
Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is an electronics manufacturing services provider that offers solutions encompassing product development, engineering, manufacturing, and logistics. It serves a diverse clientele across key sectors, including healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications. One growth driver is its focus on the expanding AI market.
The company delivers cutting-edge AI solutions using its core strengths, as evident by its growing data center portfolio, which includes cloud and data center power solutions. In FQ2 2025, this portfolio surged by 40% year-over-year, surpassing the company's expected long-term CAGR of 20%. This growth is attributed to its ability to provide fully integrated data center solutions, spanning from facility power to server board components.
This approach helps the company develop advanced solutions for challenges in AI infrastructure, like mitigating power spikes and optimizing cooling systems. This is exemplified by partnerships with Musashi Energy Solutions and JetCool. Flex Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:FLEX) deep expertise in power and compute allows it to collaborate closely with customers early in their technology roadmaps.
Overall FLEX ranks 8th on our list of the best AI stocks under $50 according to analysts. While we acknowledge the potential of FLEX as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold great promise for delivering high returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than FLEX but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.