Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Acquires JetCool Technologies to Enhance Data Center Solutions for AI Growth

We recently compiled a list of the 15 AI News Updates You Might Have Missed. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) stands against the other AI stocks you might have recently missed.

Artificial intelligence has been making headlines even at political summits. For example, news agency Xinhua recently reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the Group of 20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro recently, warning that artificial intelligence should not be a game of rich countries and the wealthy. The Chinese president also called for more international governance and cooperation on AI. During another appearance, Xi also referred to increasing tariffs on Chinese goods, terming it protectionism in the name of green and low-carbon development. Xi said the world economy should be characterized by openness.

Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has joined the transition team of San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie following the US election. Per news agency Reuters, Altman joins a growing list of tech executives taking a position in government and said on the occasion that he is excited to help the city where the AI startup started its journey. Bilal Mahmood, who is on the city's board of supervisors, said that former business executives are experts in prioritization and metrics-driven governance, which can help the city return to the basics. He added that San Francisco's problems stem from its inefficient technical infrastructure, leading to delays in hiring and housing approvals, areas where tech executives are well-positioned to contribute.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by combing through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Market Capitalization: $14 Billion

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) offers manufacturing solutions across Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The firm is important to the AI world since it can provide up to 80% coverage of data center needs for large and hyperscale customers who are building their AI profiles. The company recently announced that it had purchased JetCool Technologies, a liquid cooling company for data centers. The acquisition bolsters Flex's data center and power portfolio to help hyperscale and enterprise customers solve growing power, heat, and scale challenges in the era of AI.

