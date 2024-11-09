Fleury SA (BSP:FLRY3) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amidst Market ...

Gross Revenue: BRL 2.1 billion, an increase of 6.1% compared to Q3 2023.

EBITDA: BRL 347 million, a growth of 6.2% with a margin of 27.4%.

Net Income: BRL 190.7 million, an increase of 9.5% with a net margin of 9.7%.

CapEx: BRL 112 million, an increase of 29.1% compared to Q3 2023.

Operating Cash Flow: BRL 558.7 million, a growth of 16.2% year-over-year.

Leverage Ratio: Net debt to EBITDA ratio at 1.0x.

B2C Revenue: Represents 57% of total revenue.

B2B Revenue: Grew by 8.4%, reaching BRL 501.3 million.

New Health Links and Platforms Revenue: Grew by 8.4%, reaching BRL 198.4 million.

Release Date: November 08, 2024

Positive Points

Fleury SA (BSP:FLRY3) reported a gross revenue increase of 6.1% in Q3 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, reaching BRL2.1 billion.

The company achieved an EBITDA growth of 6.2% with a margin of 27.4%, reflecting disciplined cost and expense management.

Net revenue increased by 9.5%, with a net margin of 9.7%, demonstrating sustainable value generation.

The integration with the Pardini group has strengthened Fleury SA's B2B segment, contributing to a diversified revenue profile.

Fleury SA's mobile services saw significant growth, representing 7.8% of the group's total revenue, indicating successful adaptation to changing customer preferences.

Negative Points

The Fleury brand experienced a slowdown in growth due to a limited number of beneficiaries in the premium segment.

There was an increase in the days of receivables, attributed to a change in business mix, which could impact cash flow management.

The company faces challenges in expanding its market share in the premium segment due to high existing penetration.

Operational days in Q3 2024 were fewer compared to Q2 2024, impacting growth figures.

Despite growth in B2B, there is a noted slowdown in the growth rate, raising concerns about future expansion potential.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the trends observed in the Fleury brand and B2B growth, and discuss any cost-saving opportunities? A: Jeane Tsutsui, CEO, explained that the Fleury brand is resilient but faces challenges due to a lack of growth in premium beneficiaries. The brand grew by 3.2%, similar to pre-pandemic levels. B2B showed higher growth than B2C, and the company continues to capture market share. Cost-saving opportunities include digital evolution and productivity gains, particularly through the integration with the Pardini Group.

