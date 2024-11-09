GuruFocus.com

Fleury SA (BSP:FLRY3) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amidst Market ...

GuruFocus News
4 min read

In This Article:

  • Gross Revenue: BRL 2.1 billion, an increase of 6.1% compared to Q3 2023.

  • EBITDA: BRL 347 million, a growth of 6.2% with a margin of 27.4%.

  • Net Income: BRL 190.7 million, an increase of 9.5% with a net margin of 9.7%.

  • CapEx: BRL 112 million, an increase of 29.1% compared to Q3 2023.

  • Operating Cash Flow: BRL 558.7 million, a growth of 16.2% year-over-year.

  • Leverage Ratio: Net debt to EBITDA ratio at 1.0x.

  • B2C Revenue: Represents 57% of total revenue.

  • B2B Revenue: Grew by 8.4%, reaching BRL 501.3 million.

  • New Health Links and Platforms Revenue: Grew by 8.4%, reaching BRL 198.4 million.

Release Date: November 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Fleury SA (BSP:FLRY3) reported a gross revenue increase of 6.1% in Q3 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, reaching BRL2.1 billion.

  • The company achieved an EBITDA growth of 6.2% with a margin of 27.4%, reflecting disciplined cost and expense management.

  • Net revenue increased by 9.5%, with a net margin of 9.7%, demonstrating sustainable value generation.

  • The integration with the Pardini group has strengthened Fleury SA's B2B segment, contributing to a diversified revenue profile.

  • Fleury SA's mobile services saw significant growth, representing 7.8% of the group's total revenue, indicating successful adaptation to changing customer preferences.

Negative Points

  • The Fleury brand experienced a slowdown in growth due to a limited number of beneficiaries in the premium segment.

  • There was an increase in the days of receivables, attributed to a change in business mix, which could impact cash flow management.

  • The company faces challenges in expanding its market share in the premium segment due to high existing penetration.

  • Operational days in Q3 2024 were fewer compared to Q2 2024, impacting growth figures.

  • Despite growth in B2B, there is a noted slowdown in the growth rate, raising concerns about future expansion potential.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the trends observed in the Fleury brand and B2B growth, and discuss any cost-saving opportunities? A: Jeane Tsutsui, CEO, explained that the Fleury brand is resilient but faces challenges due to a lack of growth in premium beneficiaries. The brand grew by 3.2%, similar to pre-pandemic levels. B2B showed higher growth than B2C, and the company continues to capture market share. Cost-saving opportunities include digital evolution and productivity gains, particularly through the integration with the Pardini Group.

and

Recommended Stories