Is Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD) Potentially Undervalued?

Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$1.86 and falling to the lows of AU$1.36. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Fleetwood's current trading price of AU$1.40 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Fleetwood’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Fleetwood

What Is Fleetwood Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Fleetwood’s ratio of 19.56x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 20.13x, which means if you buy Fleetwood today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Fleetwood should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Fleetwood’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Fleetwood generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Fleetwood's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FWD’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at FWD? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FWD, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FWD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Fleetwood, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Fleetwood, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.