Flagship Communities REIT (MHCUF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Growth ...

Revenue: $19.9 million for Q1 2024, up 18.9% year-over-year.

Same Community Revenue: $18.6 million, increased by approximately $1.8 million from last year.

Net Operating Income (NOI): $13.3 million with a NOI margin of 67%.

Same Community NOI Margin: Increased to 67.8%.

AFFO Adjusted: $6 million, up 16.8% from Q1 2023.

AFFO Adjusted Per Unit: Approximately $0.29, up 9.6%.

FFO Adjusted Per Unit: Approximately $0.33, up 9.1%.

Same Community Occupancy: 84.7%, showing an increase from the previous year.

Total Lot Occupancy: 83.9% as at March 31, 2024.

Average Monthly Lot Rent: $447.

Rent Collections: 99.7% for the quarter.

Weighted Average Mortgage Term: 10.8 years.

Weighted Average Mortgage Interest Rate: 4.04% as at March 31, 2024.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: Approximately $18 million, with an additional $10 million available on the line of credit.

Unencumbered Investment Properties: 17 properties with a total fair value of $33.2 million as at March 31, 2024.

Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Flagship Communities REIT (MHCUF) successfully refinanced near-term debt at lower fixed rates, extending debt maturity to 2030 and improving financial stability.

The company announced its largest acquisition in history, expanding into West Virginia and increasing its presence in Tennessee, which enhances market leadership and operational scale.

Revenue for Q1 2024 increased by 18.9% year-over-year, driven by lot rent increases, higher occupancy, and recent acquisitions.

Flagship Communities REIT (MHCUF) reported strong same community occupancy and revenue growth, demonstrating effective operational management and community appeal.

The company remains committed to sustainability and community support, evidenced by the publication of its fourth ESG report outlining initiatives in renewable energy, education, and diversity.

Negative Points

The acquisition-related expenses and the need for significant capital expenditure (CapEx) to integrate and upgrade new communities could strain financial resources in the short term.

While the company has managed to secure refinancing on favorable terms, the broader economic environment of rising interest rates could pose challenges for future financing needs.

The aggressive expansion strategy, including entering new markets like West Virginia, carries risks associated with unfamiliar regional markets and regulatory environments.

Dependence on the manufactured housing sector, while currently beneficial due to its affordability, could become a limitation if market dynamics shift or if there is regulatory change affecting the sector.

The need to implement substantial CapEx for amenities and infrastructure in newly acquired communities to drive occupancy and revenue growth could delay the realization of investment returns.

Q & A Highlights

Q: With the cost of owning an MHC home having increased, how does this impact the demand and ability of tenants to purchase homes, and might it affect future occupancy growth? A: Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer, explained that the affordability differential between MHC homes and comparable housing alternatives remains favorable, ranging from $300 to $500, which continues to drive people towards MHCs despite higher mortgage rates and tighter credit conditions in the traditional housing market. He does not foresee any negative impacts on occupancy growth.

Q: Can you provide a timeline for when the new homes will be placed on vacant sites in the newly acquired properties, and when will these properties start contributing positively to the portfolio? A: Nathan Smith, Chief Investment Officer, mentioned that inventory for the new acquisitions has been ordered and should arrive within four weeks. Licensing for selling manufactured housing in the new markets is nearly complete. Significant progress is expected by the start of the third quarter. Eddie Carlisle added that they expect the acquisitions to become accretive by late year two, although this could be earlier based on home sales and cost-saving initiatives.

Q: Regarding the CapEx spend trend following the new acquisitions, how do you expect it to change over the next few quarters? A: Eddie Carlisle noted that about $10 million of CapEx is budgeted for the new acquisitions, primarily for rental homes to quickly drive occupancy. He anticipates a considerable decline in CapEx spend from the second to the third quarter as they transition from setting up rental homes to other improvements.

Q: With the strong rent growth of almost 7% in Q1, are you seeing any pushback from tenants on these rent increases? A: Kurtis Keeney, CEO, stated that there has been no significant pushback from tenants regarding rent increases. The average rent increase was about $31, and the affordability gap between MHCs and other housing options continues to support tenant stability and performance.

Q: What are the expectations for same-store NOI growth for the year, considering the current rent and occupancy growth rates? A: Eddie Carlisle projected high single-digit to low double-digit same-store NOI growth for the year, aligning with budget expectations and considering ongoing inflationary pressures.

Q: What kind of stabilized cap rate did you underwrite for the new acquisition portfolio, and what are your expectations for NOI growth in the next couple of years? A: Eddie Carlisle mentioned a stabilized cap rate of around 7.5% to 8% by year three for the new acquisitions, depending on occupancy growth and the success of home sales strategies. This projection is based on a conservative model that could improve with effective implementation of their strategies.

